Two Correctional Officers are Victims of Assault

LICKING - Two correctional officers suffered "moderate injuries" after they were stabbed by a prisoner at the South Central Correctional Institute Friday morning.

David Owen, the Director of Communications for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said the officers are in good and stable condition.

"As always, the safety and security of the public, staff and offenders is the highest priority of the department," Owen said. "Any incident of violence is taken seriously and reviewed to make sure all the appropriate actions are taken."

Owen said the incident is currently under investigation, and eight Corrections Emergency Response Teams are searching the facility for any additional contraband.

The names of the officers are not being released because the investigation is ongoing.

(Tyler Hastedt contributed to this report).