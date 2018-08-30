Two dead, 8 hurt after violent night in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two people were dead Wednesday and eight others injured after another violent night in St. Louis.

Police said 37-year-old Quincy Hardy was fatally shot about 8 p.m. Tuesday. He was found lying in the street with a wound to his chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another fatal shooting happened about three hours later when 21-year-old Dominique Young and four others were shot in a drive-by shooting while standing near a porch. Young was killed and the four injured people were hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday.

Four other shootings happened from late Tuesday into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.

St. Louis has had at least 119 homicides so far this year, up more than 60 percent from the same period a year ago.

[Editor's note: This story is an update to an earlier story in which one person was reported dead.]