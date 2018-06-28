Two Dead after Car Accident

CAMDENTON (AP) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash late yesterday in Camden County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the victims were 53-year-old Michael Skinner of Macks Creek and 31-year-old Kenney Deckard of Camdenton. Skinner was the driver, and Deckard his passenger. The patrol says Skinner drove off the road, overcorrected and then went off the left side of the road. The car struck an embankment, overturned and hit a tree. It happened on Missouri Route Five. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.