Two dead after head-on collision
MILLER COUNTY — Two are dead after a head-on collision just before 10:30 Saturday night.
John Surface, 28, of Camdenton, was driving on Highway 42 in Miller County when he crossed the center line. He hit Elizabeth Goewey, 44, of Iberia.
Neither of the drivers were wearing a seatbelt.
Both were pronounced dead on the scene and transported to a local funeral home.
