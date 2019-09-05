Two dead after head-on crash in Cole County

COLE COUNTY - Two people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Cole County Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened on Route B near Clover Hill Lane at 8:59 p.m.

The crash report said 19-year-old Sydney Shrag and 21-year-old Damani Winters were killed in the accident. Their vehicle crossed over the center line and collided with another vehicle head on. 20-year-old Anthony Bertucci was in the same vehicle and was airlifted to University Hospital in serious condition. As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Bertucci is in critical condition.

In the other vehicle, 51-year-old Aaron Hauzer, 46-year-old Twila Hauzer and 67-year-old Bobbie Wilfawn were all taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Twila Hauzer was reported in fair condition. Aaron Hauzer and Wilfawn were reported in serious condition.

Shrag and Winters were pronounced dead at the scene by the Cole County coroner.