Two dead after separate St. Louis hit-and-runs

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two pedestrians are dead in separate hit-and-run accidents in St. Louis.

Both accidents happened Tuesday night. No arrests have been made. The victims' identities have not been released.

The first accident happened just before 9 p.m. near St. Louis Place Park, when a man was fatally struck by a sedan.

The second happened around midnight when a woman was struck at North Market and North Grand. She died at a hospital. Police had no description of the vehicle that struck her.