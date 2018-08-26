Two dead after vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 54
MILLER COUNTY - Two people were killed in a vehicle collision in Miller County Saturday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 2010 Chevrolet Impala tried to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 54 from Allen Road. The Impala pulled into the path of a 2017 Ford F-250, and the truck hit the Impala on the driver's side.
Both vehicles were forced into the median.
The Miller County coroner pronounced Harold Rempfer, 76, and Julia Rempfer, 73, dead at the scene.
More News
Grid
List
CHICAGO (AP) — Eight people, including six children, were killed when a fire broke out before dawn Sunday at a... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Two people were killed in a vehicle collision in Miller County Saturday night, according to the Missouri... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - A 16-year-old boy died Saturday morning after his car overturned and caught fire, according to the Missouri... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE – The city council in Hallsville is looking for a new police chief, and a decision may be coming... More >>
in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) -- Multiple people were killed in a mass shooting during a video game tournament at a shopping... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Large donations are flowing into Missouri through independent political action committees after voters amended the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mid America Harley-Davidson brought together pork steaks, motorcycles and the Central Missouri Honor Flight on Sunday for MeatPalooza.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Saturday with no car present. MSHP says... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a teen has been shot to death blocks from the... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - The largest unsanctioned boat race in the country kicked off Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Stores across the country are selling Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations months before the holidays. This trend is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MidMO PrideFest held its celebration Saturday by offering a wide range of resources for LGBTQ people. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Activists marched through downtown Columbia on Saturday to celebrate the city’s improved inclusion of all people. The... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Plans to demolish a water slide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy died might be delayed.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri political leaders took to social media offering their thoughts on the death of Sen. John McCain. ... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp with jut-jawed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a possible armed robbery in the parking lot of a gas station on East Broadway.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU Orthopedic Institute on Saturday hosted its first walk-in clinic for anyone with a sports injury. ... More >>
in