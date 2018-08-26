Two dead after vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 54

MILLER COUNTY - Two people were killed in a vehicle collision in Miller County Saturday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 2010 Chevrolet Impala tried to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 54 from Allen Road. The Impala pulled into the path of a 2017 Ford F-250, and the truck hit the Impala on the driver's side.

Both vehicles were forced into the median.

The Miller County coroner pronounced Harold Rempfer, 76, and Julia Rempfer, 73, dead at the scene.