Two dead, Five Injured in McDonald County Crash

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Two Dead,00922 dead, 5 injured in McDonald County crash ANDERSON, Mo. (AP) -- Two people are dead and five others are in the hospital after a head on crash in southwest Missouri. The highway patrol says 70-year old Claudia Pedersen was driving west of her hometown of Anderson yesterday afternoon when a pickup crossed the center line and hit her car head-on. She was killed along with her two-year old grandson Cody Pedersen. Claudia's son and three other young grandchildren are hospitalized with moderate to severe injuries. The driver of the pickup was also injured. ---------- (KTTS, Mike Landis) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-16-07 1159EDT