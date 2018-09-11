Two dead following single-car crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - Two Osage Beach residents were pronounced dead early Saturday morning following a single-car crash late Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cheryl Riegerix was driving her 1999 Pontiac Firebird westbound on Route KK when she crossed the center line, fell into an embankment and hit a tree.

Riegerix was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with her passenger, where she was pronounced dead. Her passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

MSHP says this was the first fatal accident for Troop F this November. Troop F has reported 50 traffic deaths in 2017.