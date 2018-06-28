Two dead, four wounded in Washington school shooting

(SEATTLE) - A student described as "a popular freshman" opened fire at a high school in Marysville, Washington, Friday, killing one person and wounding four others before killing himself, according to CNN.

Three of the wounded are in "very critical condition," according to an Associated Press report that quotes a hospital spokesperson.

CNN reports the shooter has been identified as Jaylen Fryberg, a freshman who was an avid hunter. CNN reports Fryberg played football at Marysville Pilchuck High School and was on the homecoming court.

Witnesses told CNN Fryberg opened fire in the school cafeteria. One student told a local television station Fryberg had a "little gun," while another said the shooter "was just staring down every one of his victims as he shot them," according to the Associated Press.

A Twitter account apparently belonging to Fryberg had the following as it's most recent tweet.

It won't last.... It'll never last.... — Jaylen Fryberg (@frybergj) October 23, 2014

Local news reports said some students fled the building when the shooting started, while others hunkered down in classrooms. Live television reports showed police later evacuating students, with their hands up as a precautionary measure.

The Associated Press said police were still going room to room clearing the building Friday afternoon.

(Photo from Facebook)