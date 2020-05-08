Two Dead In Car Crash
AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0210Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press NEW CONCORD, Ohio (AP) -- A passenger on a St. Louis-bound Greyhound bus is dead after being struck by a car along Interstate 70 in eastern Ohio. Police say the man had stepped off the disabled bus for a smoke early today when he and another passenger were hit. The dead man's name and hometown are not known. The bus originated in New York City. KENNETT, Mo. (AP) -- Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Missouri Bootheel. The highway patrol says 82-year-old Virgil Smart and 54-year-old Rose Smart, both of Clarkton, died when an oncoming car struck their vehicle head-on along Missouri 25 near Kennett. A passenger in their car was seriously injured and the other driver got out with minor injuries. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Hispanic advocates criticized Governor Blunt's new crackdown on illegal immigration yesterday, calling it racial profiling. Hours later Blunt announced the effort had yielded its first arrest and deportation proceedings of an undocumented resident. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Governor Blunt today visits cities selected to take part in the Downtown Revitalization and Economic Assistance for Missouri Initiative. Starting this morning in Caruthersville, the governor will hold a series of news conferences in five Missouri cities. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-31-07 0752CDT
