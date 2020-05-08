Two Dead In Car Crash

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Friday, August 31 2007 Aug 31, 2007 Friday, August 31, 2007 7:03:58 AM CDT August 31, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0210Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press NEW CONCORD, Ohio (AP) -- A passenger on a St. Louis-bound Greyhound bus is dead after being struck by a car along Interstate 70 in eastern Ohio. Police say the man had stepped off the disabled bus for a smoke early today when he and another passenger were hit. The dead man's name and hometown are not known. The bus originated in New York City. KENNETT, Mo. (AP) -- Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Missouri Bootheel. The highway patrol says 82-year-old Virgil Smart and 54-year-old Rose Smart, both of Clarkton, died when an oncoming car struck their vehicle head-on along Missouri 25 near Kennett. A passenger in their car was seriously injured and the other driver got out with minor injuries. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Hispanic advocates criticized Governor Blunt's new crackdown on illegal immigration yesterday, calling it racial profiling. Hours later Blunt announced the effort had yielded its first arrest and deportation proceedings of an undocumented resident. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Governor Blunt today visits cities selected to take part in the Downtown Revitalization and Economic Assistance for Missouri Initiative. Starting this morning in Caruthersville, the governor will hold a series of news conferences in five Missouri cities. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-31-07 0752CDT

More News

Grid
List

COVID-19 Town Hall: The economy and stock market as states reopen
COVID-19 Town Hall: The economy and stock market as states reopen
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Andrew Zumwalt on Thursday about how the economy is doing now that states are... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 9:54:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in Continuous News

Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
MID-MISSOURI – May has started to feel more like early April with temperatures only reaching the 60s and 50s in... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 8:20:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in Weather

Protestors rally outside Columbia City Hall demanding their 'freedom'
Protestors rally outside Columbia City Hall demanding their 'freedom'
COLUMBIA - Dozens of protestors rallied outside of Columbia City Hall on Thursday saying "enough is enough," demanding the city... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:48:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

High school baseball players keep moving forward
High school baseball players keep moving forward
COLUMBIA - On any given Friday evening at the beginning May, high school baseball players should be celebrating senior night... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:19:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Meat processors need more workers to help fix shortage
Meat processors need more workers to help fix shortage
GASCONADE COUNTY - Seeing things fly off the shelves is becoming a lot more common as communities deal with COVID-19.... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:16:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

MU committee to review programs for possible restructuring, discontinuing
MU committee to review programs for possible restructuring, discontinuing
COLUMBIA - A committee has been formed to recommend which MU programs should be "modified, consolidated, suspended or discontinued," MU... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 4:59:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Pfizer facility in Chesterfield working on COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer facility in Chesterfield working on COVID-19 vaccine
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday at a press conference that the Pfizer Research and Development Facility in... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

May is mental health awareness month
May is mental health awareness month
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and according to a 2017 national survey, one in five Americans has a mental... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 11:34:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline County updated numbers
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Saline County updated numbers
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 10:08:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot in Mexico
Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot in Mexico
MEXICO - Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he tried to run away from an officer. ... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 8:56:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Alarming coronavirus numbers in some states are in prisons and nursing homes
Alarming coronavirus numbers in some states are in prisons and nursing homes
(CNN) -- As coronavirus restrictions in the US are loosened, public health officials and state leaders have urged residents to... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 6:57:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Missouri to seek death penalty in Wisconsin brothers' deaths
Missouri to seek death penalty in Wisconsin brothers' deaths
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — The state of Missouri plans to seek the death penalty for a man suspected of killing... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 Thursday, May 07, 2020 5:47:00 AM CDT May 07, 2020 in News

Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex
Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's Office is on the scene at a local apartment complex searching for a subject on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 11:38:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia Public School Superintendent Peter Stiepleman Wednesday about the district's plans for graduation, summer... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 10:00:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
O’FALLON— St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin easing stay-at-home orders this month, but officials cautioned that the process... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 8:07:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

RURAL DIVIDE: The challenges of remote education in remote locations
RURAL DIVIDE: The challenges of remote education in remote locations
PARIS, Mo. – The COVID-19 pandemic has upended virtually every aspect of life, especially when it comes to schools. In... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 7:46:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News

Show-Me State Games announce July games are still on
Show-Me State Games announce July games are still on
COLUMBIA - The Show-Me State Games announced Tuesday that their summer games for July are still on, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 Wednesday, May 06, 2020 7:34:00 PM CDT May 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 51°
2am 51°
3am 52°
4am 50°