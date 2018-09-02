Two dead in Chillicothe crash

By: The Associated Press

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a northwest Missouri crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Thursday night when a car crossed the center line on U.S. 65 and struck a pickup truck head-on 4 miles (6 kilometers) south of Chillicothe.

The patrol says the car's driver, 49-year-old Orville Cooper, of Bosworth, died at the scene. The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Nicholas Lawson, of Chillicothe, was pronounced dead at a hospital.