Two dead in probable home-invasion gunfight
TUNAS (AP) — Authorities say two southwest Missouri homeowners have been shot to death in a gunfight with possible intruders.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home in the Dallas County town of Tunas. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner apparently interrupted an attempted robbery. The names of the slain homeowners haven't been released.
Authorities are looking for their pickup truck. The missing vehicle is a 2006 silver Chevrolet Silverado single cab with dark gray or black fender flares and license plate 9YX 415.
Anyone with information is urged to call law enforcement and not approach the vehicle. The sheriff's office says the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
