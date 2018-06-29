Two Dead in Separate Car Crashes

CAMDEN COUNTY - Two people are dead after separate car accidents in mid-Missouri Tuesday afternoon.

The first accident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Lakeview Drive, just north of Ozark Drive. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Jason Kennedy was driving southbound on Lakeview Drive and tried to pass another car. Kennedy then hit a tractor-trailer traveling northbound head on. The driver of the southbound vehicle then hit the northbound car on the side.

A medical examiner pronounced Kennedy dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Police arrested the driver of the second southbound vehicle, 18-year-old Weldon Kennedy from Camdenton. He did not suffer from any injuries.

The driver of northbound vehicle did not suffer from any injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

Just after 4 p.m., a second car accident killed one person in Moniteau County on Missouri 87, less than a mile south of California.

Nickie Sandidge, 25, was driving southbound on 87 in the northbound lane. Sandidge hit a tractor-trailer head on in the northbound lane.

A medical examiner pronounced Sandidge dead at the scene. Sandidge was not wearing a seat belt.