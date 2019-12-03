Two Dead in Warrensburg SUV-Bus Crash

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people died when their vehicle hit the back of a school bus about 50 miles east of Kansas City.

Authorities say the crash occurred at mid-afternoon Tuesday on eastbound U.S. 50 near Warrensburg as the bus was slowing for a right turn.

The bus was carrying about 50 elementary and secondary school students from the Crest Ridge R-7 district in Centerview. Officials said there were no significant injuries on the bus, but 12 of the children were taken to area hospitals to be checked.

Aerial footage showed the bus off the pavement but upright and the mangled passenger vehicle just behind it. The vehicle appeared to be a minivan or an SUV.

Names of those killed were not immediately released.