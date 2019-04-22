One person arrested after shots fired in north Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a report of shots fired on Boyd Lane late Sunday night.

The Columbia Police Department said officers arrested Justin Michael-Thomas Jones on charges of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.

Officers received the call just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived on scene they found shell casings. Officers then searched a house on Boyd Lane and found a weapon that matched the shell casings.

Columbia police officers said they detained two people at Springhill Suites on Clark Avenue related to the shots fired call.

A KOMU 8 reporter on the scene saw crime scene tape and six police cars from the Columbia Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff's Department at Springhill Suites. The reporter also saw an officer searching the trunk of a car parked at the hotel.