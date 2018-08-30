Two Die In ATV Crash
CARTHAGE (AP) - Two people are dead after an all-terrain vehicle crashed in southwest Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Richard Parchman of Carthage and 16-year-old Latisha Morgan of Granby were killed at 11:30 p.m. Saturday when their Yamaha ATV missed a curve on Daisy Lane, 3.5 miles north of Carthage. Troopers said the ATV went off the road, struck a utility pole guy wire and a small tree before rolling several times. Both victims were thrown from the vehicle.
