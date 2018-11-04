Two Die in Separate Chases in Independence

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - A man accused of killing of a 17-year-old bicyclist while fleeing police in a car has been hit with numerous charges, including second-degree felony murder. In addition to the murder charge, Jackson County prosecutor Jim Kanatzar today charged Wilfredo J. Pujols Jr. on two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated. Pujols is the alleged driver of a vehicle that struck bicyclist Christopher Cooper during a chase that started on Interstate 70 around 8 p.m. last night. Cooper was hit when the fleeing car ran a red light. Pujols and another occupant fled into the woods after striking a tree, but were tracked down by police dogs and arrested. Earlier, Anthony L. Jones of Lee's Summit died when he crashed his car into a tree after speeding away from an officer trying to pull him over.