Two districts will admit previous transfer students

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two St. Louis-area school districts say they will admit previous transfer students from the Normandy school district.

The Ritenour and Pattonville school districts said Monday that they will admit transfer students who applied to return for this school year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/VBTpxh ) the decision comes after St. Louis County Circuit Court judge ruled on Friday that students from the unaccredited Normandy district have a right to transfer to higher performing schools.

Four families had sued the districts, along with Francis Howell, after the districts refused to allow their students to re-enroll for this year. But Judge Michael Burton ruled Friday the students must be allowed to return.

Francis Howell officials have said the district will allow only the student whose parent filed suit to re-enroll.