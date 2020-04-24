Two Drown in Missouri Waterways

LOOSE CREEK (AP) - Searchers are back at the Osage River near Jefferson City today in hopes of finding a man who's missing and feared drowned. The Missouri State Water Patrol says Lee Bushie of Rolla disappeared while trying to make it to shore last night after anchoring his boat to take a swim near Loose Creek in Osage County. His wife made it to shore and called for help when she did not see her husband behind her. The patrol also reports a 42-year-old southeast Missouri woman drowned while swimming in the St. Francis River in Butler County. Authorities said Lisa Barnett of Qulin got into trouble while swimming yesterday and drowned.