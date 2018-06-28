Two Drug-Related Arrests Made in Moberly

COLUMBIA - Moberly Police, North Missouri Drug Task Force and Randolph County Sheriffs combined to make two drug-related arrests Friday.

Officials brought Christina Faye Paterson, 28, and Tiffany Nicole Ochoa, 21, into custody from 545 Barrow St. in Moberly on drug related charges. Officers executed a search warrant at the residence seizing 13 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, a loaded handgun, cash and drug paraphernalia. According to a media release by the Moberly Police Department, the suspects may have been using the seized items to distribute drugs.

Officers also located three children in the residence ages 1,3 and 6 years old. Personnel turned the children over into protective custody of the Randolph County Division of Family Services.

Officials charged Paterson with the distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce of a controlled substance or the possession with the intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance. Paterson also faces charges of maintaining a public nuisance.

Officials charged Ochoa with maintaining a public nuisance.