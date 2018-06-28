Two Eldon Residents Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substances

MILLER COUNTY - Miller County Sheriff's Department and Mid-Mo Drug Task Force said Tuesday a search warrant for two Eldon residents led to an arrest for possession of controlled substances.

Methamphetamine was found inside the residence of Michael Ford at 1029 Lake Circle and Carla Birdson at 1201 N. Business 54.

Michael Ford was arrested and has been charged by the Miller County Prosecutor for possession of controlled substance. He is curerntly being held at the Miller County Jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Carla Birdsong is currently being held on $200,000 cash or surety bond at the Miller County Sheriff's Department for possession of a controlled substance. Birdsong is currently on two other bonds out of Miller County for possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance pending from arrests in November 2009 and March 2012.