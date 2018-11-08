Two Ex Jail Employees Charged With Pot Smuggling

NEVADA (AP) — Two fired southwest Missouri jail employees are charged with smuggling marijuana to an inmate.

The charges against 39-year-old Colby Prough, of El Dorado Springs, and 23-year-old James Tumm, of Nevada, stem from an alleged Sept. 8 pot delivery to the Vernon County Jail. They were fired Friday.

Sheriff Ron Peckman declined to say Wednesday how much marijuana was involved or how it was smuggled into the jail in Nevada.

A source reported that 38-year-old inmate Bob Beisly III and his 28-year-old girlfriend, Joanna Roberts, also are charged in the case. Beisly has been jailed since last month on a probation violation.

No attorney is listed for Roberts, Prough or Beisly in online court records. Tumm's attorney, Kendall Reid Vickers, didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.