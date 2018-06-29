Two executives offer to pay for Kemper destruction

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Two executives are offering to pay for the demolition of Kemper Arena with their own money.

Neal Patterson, CEO of Cerner Corp., said Wednesday that he and Mariner Kemper, CEO of UMB Financial Corp., will pay for the demolition of the little-used Kansas City arena.

The two men are supporting a proposal to tear down the arena and replace it with a smaller building to be used for American Royal and other events.

Another developer is offering a second proposal to renovate the arena for a youth athletics center, with a smaller building at the site for the American Royal.

The Kansas City Star reports Patterson estimated demolition would cost $5 million. The city has estimated it would cost between $6 million and $6.5 million.