Two facing charges of stealing a vehicle, narcotics possession in Callaway County

21 hours 3 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:02:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News
By: Hannah Thomas, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
CALLWAY COUNTY - The Callway County Sheriff's department have arrested two people for stealing a vehicle from an Auxvasse area residence.

On August 15, Callaway County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the theft of a vehicle, along with additional items. After investigatigations, deputies found the vehicle just west of Fulton on Tuesday. 

Deputies arrested Chastidy Hoover, 29, of Auxvasse stealing a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Callaway County Jail. Hoover was later booked for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance regarding another criminal investigation on County Road 220 near Kingdom City. Hoover is being held on a court-set bond of $14,000.

Jordan Raps, 32, of Fulton was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree.  Raps was transported to the Callaway County Jail where he later posted a court-set bond of $4,500.00.

The department says the investigation continues and further arrests are still possible. 

