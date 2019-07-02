Two finalists announced for Columbia city manager job

COLUMBIA - The city announced its finalists for the city manager job Monday, with Mayor Brian Treece saying the list was narrowed down from 33 candidates to two.

The two finalists, John Glascock and Jim Palenick, have been invited to participate in an on-site interview process scheduled for July 10 and 11. Glascock has been serving as interim city manager since Mike Matthes resigned in November 2018.

"The city council promised the residents of Columbia a transparent, nationwide candidate search and we are pleased with the results," Treece said in a news release.

“This has been a wide open process,” Treece said. “I think both candidates bring certain skills and attributes to this job.”

Glascock has worked for Columbia for 16 years. He has been deputy city manager and oversaw three different departments.

Community reactions varied. One citizen, Amy Belcher, said she did an internet search on Palenick and found a questionable past of public service on his résumé. Belcher found that Palenick had been fired from multiple jobs in other cities. He was fired from city manager in Bay City, Michigan in 2002, Gastonia, North Carolina in 2011, and Rio Rancho, New Mexico in 2006.

“This worries me,” said Belcher. “Is this typical for city managers to have resumes like this where they appear to jump around a lot?”

When asked about Palenick, Mayor Treece had no comment specifically.

“I encourage the community to come out and meet the two candidates...to make sure we have the best city manager at the best time,” Treece said.

On July 10, according to the release, the candidates will interview with the mayor and each council member. They will also have a community tour, sessions with senior city staff and a public reception. That reception will be at City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.

The candidates will be available to the press on July 11 and will finish with a closed-session interview with the entire council.

KOMU 8 reached out to Glascock and Palenick and did not hear back.