Two former MU physicians plead guilty to health care fraud

JEFFERSON CITY- Two former doctors at the University of Missouri pleaded guilty to federal charges on Monday.

Kenneth Loem Rall and Michael Edward Richards pleaded guilty to engaging in a health care fraud scheme totaling nearly $200,000, according the the US Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Both men served as attending and teaching physicians at University Hospital. Rall worked at MU for nearly 14 years and was the chairman of the department of radiology when he resigned in 2011. Richards was employed by MU for 10 years and was the head of mammography.

Rall and Richards admitted to falsely certifying they viewed hundreds of files and records, when in fact they did not actually view the images. The two admitted to causing a combined $190,000 in fraudulent claims to be filed with the federal health benefit programs between March 2010 and December 2011.

Federal health benefit programs like Medicare and Medicaid pay for diagnostic tests as long as the results are analyzed or reviewed by a teaching physician. If the results are viewed by a resident, a teaching physician must sign off on the residents interpretation.

Rall and Richards face up to ten years in federal prison without parole.