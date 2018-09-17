Two Found Dead in Camden County Home

4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, September 26 2013 Sep 26, 2013 Thursday, September 26, 2013 4:37:00 PM CDT September 26, 2013 in News
By: Andrea Gonzales, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Blair Miller, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CAMDEN COUNTY - Members of the Camden County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a death investigation after initially responding around 2 p.m. Thursday.

A person called the Sheriff's Department and said they were going to check on a friend they had not heard from since Wednesday.

Cpt. Kelly Luttrell said when the friend arrived at the home in the 1200 block of Sunset Shores in Climax Springs, they said they saw an unresponsive female and male lying on the floor of the home.

KOMU 8 News contacted Cpt. Luttrell, but she could not yet confirm whether the department suspects foul play.

