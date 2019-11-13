Two found dead in Lake Ozark
CAMDEN COUNTY - Deputies found two people dead at a home Sunday at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to a news release.
According to a news release, deputies responded to a reference check in the area of Racquet Club Drive.
There they found a deceased male and female at the residence.
The two people have been identified as Anand Torres, 41, and Kourtney Torres, 29, of Lake Ozark.
The cause of death is currently under investigation.
A previous version of this story stated the deaths happened on Saturday. That error has been corrected.
