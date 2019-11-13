Two found dead in Lake Ozark

2 days 6 hours 2 minutes ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 2:22:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News
By: Trinidy Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CAMDEN COUNTY - Deputies found two people dead at a home Sunday at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to a news release. 

According to a news release, deputies responded to a reference check in the area of Racquet Club Drive.

There they found a deceased male and female at the residence.

The two people have been identified as Anand Torres, 41, and Kourtney Torres, 29, of Lake Ozark.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.

A previous version of this story stated the deaths happened on Saturday. That error has been corrected.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton school board discusses bond ballot
Fulton school board discusses bond ballot
FULTON - The Fulton Board of Education met Wednesday to discuss language on the April 2020 ballot regarding several of... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 6:48:00 PM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Late Columbia mayor honored at Russell Boulevard Elementary
Late Columbia mayor honored at Russell Boulevard Elementary
COLUMBIA - On World Kindness day, students and faculty at Russell Boulevard Elementary came together to honor former Columbia mayor... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 5:56:00 PM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Boone County real estate taxes to rise for 80 percent of homeowners
Boone County real estate taxes to rise for 80 percent of homeowners
BOONE COUNTY - When you open the envelope from Boone County Assessor Tom Schauwecker's office , expect the numbers to... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 5:00:00 PM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Affordable Housing may be coming to 8th Street
Affordable Housing may be coming to 8th Street
COLUMBIA - Community members will meet at Columbia City Hall to discuss a possible new affordable housing development Wednesday at... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 4:42:00 PM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Bodies of Lake Ozark couple sent for autopsy
Bodies of Lake Ozark couple sent for autopsy
LAKE OZARK - The bodies of a Lake Ozark couple were sent to Southwest Missouri Forensics in Springfield for autopsy... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 4:00:00 PM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Coast Guard ignored duck boat safety proposals
Coast Guard ignored duck boat safety proposals
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal transportation safety investigators criticized the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday for ignoring suggestions over... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 3:09:00 PM CST November 13, 2019 in News

'Unicorn' puppy from southeast Missouri has tail growing from his forehead
'Unicorn' puppy from southeast Missouri has tail growing from his forehead
CAPE GIRARDEAU — A very special puppy from southeast Missouri is going viral for being a ‘unicorn.’ Narwhal has... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 3:00:00 PM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Icy sidewalks pose bigger problem for people in wheelchairs
Icy sidewalks pose bigger problem for people in wheelchairs
COLUMBIA - After the snow settled on Monday, icy conditions took over the roadways and sidewalks. The ice covered... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 2:38:00 PM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Mobility Worldwide breaks ground on new facility
Mobility Worldwide breaks ground on new facility
COLUMBIA – Mobility Worldwide broke ground on their new manufacturing facility in front of a small crowd on Wednesday morning.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 2:21:00 PM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Vaping remains hot topic in Columbia, restriction efforts continue
Vaping remains hot topic in Columbia, restriction efforts continue
COLUMBIA – Vaping has continued to be a rising issue in the United States and Columbia. According to the Centers... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 2:07:00 PM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Meteor that streaked over Missouri weighed about 220 pounds
Meteor that streaked over Missouri weighed about 220 pounds
ST. LOUIS (AP) — NASA says a meteor seen streaking through the sky behind the Gateway Arch in St. Louis... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 1:21:00 PM CST November 13, 2019 in Continuous News

Boil advisory issued in Cole County
Boil advisory issued in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - A boil advisory has been issued for residents in Hickory Hill, just west of California, Mo. ... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 12:09:00 PM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Boone County residents asked to choose new 'I Voted' sticker design
Boone County residents asked to choose new 'I Voted' sticker design
COLUMBIA - Boone County residents can help choose the design for the hottest accessory at the polls this year... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 10:06:02 AM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Columbia LGBTQ community to celebrate conversion therapy ban
Columbia LGBTQ community to celebrate conversion therapy ban
COLUMBIA - The LGBTQ community, along with several organizations, will celebrate Columbia's ban on conversion therapy. "Conversion therapy" is... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 7:29:00 AM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Russell Boulevard Elementary honors late mayor on World Kindness Day
Russell Boulevard Elementary honors late mayor on World Kindness Day
COLUMBIA - Russell Boulevard Elementary School will host a ceremony Wednesday honoring the life of a Columbia mayor who died... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 3:24:00 AM CST November 13, 2019 in News

Medicaid expansion may be headed to the ballot
Medicaid expansion may be headed to the ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - One group is fighting to have citizens vote directly on whether or not they want more Missourians... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:27:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Firefighters help two get out of car on its side
Firefighters help two get out of car on its side
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Fire Department said a resident alerted firefighters to two people were stuck in a car... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:59:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

EmVP: Quilts of Valor stitches its gratitude for veterans
EmVP: Quilts of Valor stitches its gratitude for veterans
COLUMBIA - Dan White hasn't always been proud to recognize himself as a Vietnam veteran. "Things weren't very good... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:58:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in EmVP
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
9pm 33°
10pm 32°
11pm 31°
12am 30°