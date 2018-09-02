Two Fugitives Arrested for Elderly Scam

MARIES COOUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it has arrested two fugitives for attempting to scam two elderly people out of nearly $4,000. The sheriff's office said thirty two-year-old Walter L. Gollaher and 43-year-old Michael D. Rickey, both of Hannibal, are convicted felons and have been evading law enforcement for nearly five years.

Gollaher is currently wanted out of Monroe County and Ralls County. Rickey is wanted out of Sumner County, Kansas for two counts of felony stealing by deceit. Rickey is also wanted out of Adams County, Illinios for Felony Fraud, out of Dent County, Missouri for felony stealing by deceit and is wanted out of Pettis County. The two remain in Maries County Jail pending further charges.

It is believed the two men have also committed similar crimes in the surrounding area. If you have or know someone who has possibly been scammed by either of these subjects, please contact your local law enforcement agency.