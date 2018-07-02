Two Fulton Men Arrested on Drug Charges

FULTON - Fulton police arrested two men Tuesday night, after following a tip about drug transactions in the parking lot of a Fastlane convenience store.

Police arrested 21-year-old Jordan L. Harris of Fulton for possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of marijuana, which is a felony. They also arrested 19-year-old Anthony J. Brennan for possession of marijuana under 35 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police transported the two men to the Callaway County Jail.