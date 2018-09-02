Two Hallsville Men Taken to Hospital After Car Accident

HALLSVILLE - Two men were taken to the hospital after a car accident that shutdown Route B.

According to the Boone County Fire Protection District, two vehicles nearly hit head-on just inside city limits on Sunday. One car flipped over trapping a man inside the vehicle until the officers and ambulances arrived. The door of the other vehicle had to be pried open to free the other man from the car.

Both men were taken to a hospital in Columbia.