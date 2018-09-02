Two Hannibal Residents Killed in N.M. Crash

HANNIBAL (AP) — Two Hannibal residents have been killed in a traffic accident in New Mexico.

A source reports that 29-year-old Jonathan Hart and 43-year-old Carla Boss were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Interstate 40 east of Tucumcari, New Mexico.

New Mexico authorities said the accident happened Thursday, when the vehicle they were in ran off the highway and rolled several times.

Three other people were also injured in the accident.