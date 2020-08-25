Two Hospitalized After Highway 63 Car Crash
COLUMBIA - Fifteen Boone County Firefighters responded to a two-car crash on Highway 63 North Monday night.
The cars crashed into the median of the highway, near the Finger Lakes.
Crews extracated the driver of one of the cars, who was pinned inside. Both drivers were transported to University Hospital.
So far, there's no word on what caused the accident and the conditions of the drivers are unknown.
