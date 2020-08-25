Two Hospitalized After Highway 63 Car Crash

6 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Monday, March 10 2014 Mar 10, 2014 Monday, March 10, 2014 8:39:00 PM CDT March 10, 2014 in News
By: Lauren Bale, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Fifteen Boone County Firefighters responded to a two-car crash on Highway 63 North Monday night.

The cars crashed into the median of the highway, near the Finger Lakes.

Crews extracated the driver of one of the cars, who was pinned inside. Both drivers were transported to University Hospital.

So far, there's no word on what caused the accident and the conditions of the drivers are unknown.

 

