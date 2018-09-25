Two hospitalized following single-car crash

JEFFERSON CITY - A vehicle overturned Saturday night leaving two hospitalized, officers said.

Jefferson City Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2300 block of US 54 West in the westbound lanes.

A Ford Explorer attempted to overtake another vehicle, but changed lanes too sharply. It slid out of control and ran off the inside median, where it overturned.

Four people were present in the car. The driver and front seat passenger were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The two back seat occupants were uninjured.

All occupants stated they were wearing seatbelts.