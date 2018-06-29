Two hurt when boom lift falls into vacant St. Louis building

ST. LOUIS -- Two people are injured after a boom lift fell into a vacant building near downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lift toppled about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the former McGuire Moving & Storage building near the Dome at America's Center. Two people were stuck in the lift's work platform briefly until fire crews were able to get them out.

Fire Capt. Garon Mosby says the injuries are not life-threatening.

The fire department isn't saying what caused the equipment to fall over, but it appeared a front wheel of the lift had sunk into the pavement.