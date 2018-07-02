Two in Critical Condition after Providence Road Crash

COLUMBIA - Two people are in critical condition after a car crash on Providence Road late Thursday night. Michael J. Tufts and Michelle E. Morrow, 24, were ejected from their vehicle after colliding with another car.

One car changed lanes while driving southbound and hit the car Tuft was driving. The collision caused both cars to lose control. The first vehicle spun out of control and stopped on the shoulder. Tufts' vehicle hit the center median and overturned several times before landing upright.

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were uninjured. Tuft remains at University Hospital. EMS transported the second passenger in Tuft's car, John W. Kalogerism to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Morrow died due to injuries at University Hospital.

Both drivers were investigated for alcohol and drug intoxication. Results are pending.