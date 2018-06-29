Two in custody after ATF shooting in Ferguson

FERGUSON - Federal authorities took two men into custody Friday after ATF agents investigating a gun crime fired several shots at the suspects in a Ferguson apartment complex.

Spokesman John Ham said the agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives followed a car into the Park Ridge Apartments and fired after the driver attempted to ram into the officers.

The apartment complex is one block from the West Florissant Avenue retail corridor where the heaviest protests over the police shooting of Michael Brown occurred. It's also the location of the fatal shooting of a St. Louis man last week.

Ham said that neither suspect was wounded by gunfire, but one man suffered minor injuries in the incident.