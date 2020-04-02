Two in custody after car chase leads to discovery of stolen car and drugs

MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Police chased down and arrested two people in a stolen car for multiple charges, including large amounts of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol told the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of a car west of Boonville. After the Highway Patrol lost contact with the car, the Moniteau County Police took over and followed the car towards the Moniteau county line. The Tipton Police Department then used spike strips on Hwy 50 to try and stop the car. Once the car hit the spikes, it turned down a side street and eventually stopped with a flat tire on Cooper Street.

After stopping, a man and woman ran from the car. After a short chase, police arrested the woman and took her into custody. Police sealed the area and continued the search for the man. Once he was located, police took him into custody as well.

Police then checked the car and found out it was stolen out of the Overland Park, Kansas area. The man was currently on probation and parole for knowingly burning another car, and the woman had multiple warrants out for her arrest and was on probation and parole for drugs and stealing.

In the car, police found a large amount of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals have now been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.