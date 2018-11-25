Two in custody after pursuit

COLUMBIA- Saturday night, around 7 p.m., a vehicle led a Callaway County Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase, according to a press release.

The driver of the vehicle was Kathleen Morey and the passenger was Daniel Peek, both are now in custody.

The Callaway County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop the vehicle for speeding on County Road 269 in Callaway County. The driver fled and entered Boone County. According to the release, at one point the vehicle drove head-on at a deputy's vehicle, nearly missing it.

The pursuit ended on O'Rear Road in Boone county, where Morey and Peek were caught.

Morey was charged with felony resisting arrest and other traffic violations. Morey was arrested on two Boone County warrants for failure to appear.