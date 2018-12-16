Two in custody for weapons and drugs

COLE COUNTY — The Cole County Sheriff’s Department responded to possible weapons violation on Thursday night.

When the officers arrived to the scene, it was determined that there were two intoxicated subjects, one male and one female. They were both shooting fireworks.

Deputies also saw a handgun and a bag of marijuana in the truck, in plain view. This lead to a search of the truck which resulted in the seizing of the following items:

3 handguns

134 grams of Methamphetamine

30 grams of Molly (a form of ecstasy)

34 grams of marijuana

4 clonazepam pills

27 grams of unknown substances

Digital scales

Several used syringes

Both subjects were taken to the Cole County Jail without incident.

They are awaiting formal charges for trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substances.