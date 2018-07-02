Two In Custody in Connection to Meth Lab

BOONE COUNTY - Two people are now in custody after sheriff's deputies arrested them in connection with an operational and active meth lab.

On Sept. 26, deputies served a search warrant at 7405 Highway VV. Authorities then found an operational and active meth lab on the property. Around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 3, a Boone County deputy stopped a vehicle near Northland Drive and Parker Street. Columbia residents Richard R. Wright, 33, and Lacey C. Wright, 32, were in the vehicle and were arrested in connection with the meth lab.

Richard Wright was arrested for the following:

-Distribution/Delivery/Manufacture of a controlled substance

-Possession of a firearm unlawful for certain purposes

-Possession of a controlled substance

-Possession of certain weapons

Callaway, Cooper and Cole counties also had outstanding warrants for Richard's arrest. His bond amount totals more than $133,000.

Lacey was arrested for Distribution/Delivery/Manufacture of a controlled substance and her bond amount is $50,000.

Both are currently being held at the Boone County Jail.