Two in serious condition after early morning crash

COLUMBIA — Two women were seriously injured after head-on collision between a Prius and a semi-truck early Sunday morning, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.

The crash happened at about 12:55 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Midway.

Sara McCahon, 27, and Elizabeth McCarthy, 23, both of Columbia, were transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Howard Salickram, 68, of Orlando, Florida, was not injured, but the semi-truck he was driving faced serious damage.

Boone County Fire Protection District, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Columbia Fire Department and Mizzou EMS all helped respond to the crash.