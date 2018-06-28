Two injured after shots fired at Columbia Senior Center

3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, March 07 2015 Mar 7, 2015 Saturday, March 07, 2015 7:43:00 AM CST March 07, 2015 in News
By: Luke Slabaugh and Melissa Zygowicz, KOMU 8 Digital Producers and James Packard, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Two men were injured Saturday morning after shots were fired outside the Columbia Senior Center.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Business Loop 70 East after a report more than 25 gunshots were heard in the area.

Police said there was a large party at the senior center at the time of the incident.

A man who answered the phone at the senior center but did not want to be identified said there was some kind of altercation in the parking lot, and shots were fired. Police said multiple people fired the shots.

Jan Palmer, president of the board of directors at the senior center, said the party ended at 1 a.m. and the last of the attendees were leaving at the time of the incident. 

Two men were injured. One 30-year-old male received a non-life-threatening wound to the back of the head. A 27-year-old male also received a non-life-threatening wound to the torso. Both were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles.

Palmer said the facility is often rented to various groups as long as they are sanctioned by the University of Missouri. She said alcohol and drugs are never allowed at parties hosted by the center and to her knowledge there was security present. 

Palmer also said reports from employees working at the time indicated the shots came from the direction of the motel next to the center. She said security inside the facility at the time did not hear the gunshots. 

Investigators are currently working to determine how many shooters were involved and identify them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at (573)-875-TIPS.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information and correct the time Jan Palmer claimed the party ended. She originally said 2 a.m., later correcting it to 1 a.m.]

