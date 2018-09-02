Two injured in boat incident at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY - Two people were injured after a boat capsized Saturday afternoon.

Troy Garison, 55, from Lee's Summit was going southbound on Gravois Arm in a 2000 Cigarette around 5:20 p.m., according to the online Missouri State Highway boating records.

The report said the boat was going too fast for conditions when it overturned.

Garison and two passengers Audra Erk, 38, of Pleasant Hill and Dawn Briney, 48, of Kansas were ejected from the boat.

Both Erk and Briney were transported to Lake Regional Hospital after sustaining moderate injuries. Nobody on board was wearing a life vest and Garison was not injured, according to the report.