Two injured in Callaway County car crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A car crash along Highway WW sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper David Fouch said the driver crossed the center line, over-corrected and went into a ditch.

Fouch said the passenger sustained serious injuries and the driver had minor injuries. Both were transported to Boone Hospital from the scene.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The Highway Patrol, Boone County Fire Protection and Millersburg Fire Department responded to the accident.