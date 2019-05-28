Two Injured in Early Morning Crash on US 63
COLUMBIA - A man and woman were transported to University Hospital after a car crash on US 63 early Friday morning.
At 1:53 a.m. 22-year-old Mallory Embree from Sturgeon was driving down US 63 N, a half mile south of Calvert Hill Road when she crashed into a car being towed by Tommie Devore of Mexico, Missouri.
23-year-old Alexander Wiesner of Ashland, the passenger of Embree, suffered serious injury. Embree was listed with a minor injury.
The tow-truck was attempting a three-point turn when struck by Embree.
The driver of the truck had no injuries reported.
