Two Injured in Early Morning Crash on US 63

COLUMBIA - A man and woman were transported to University Hospital after a car crash on US 63 early Friday morning.

At 1:53 a.m. 22-year-old Mallory Embree from Sturgeon was driving down US 63 N, a half mile south of Calvert Hill Road when she crashed into a car being towed by Tommie Devore of Mexico, Missouri.

23-year-old Alexander Wiesner of Ashland, the passenger of Embree, suffered serious injury. Embree was listed with a minor injury.

The tow-truck was attempting a three-point turn when struck by Embree.

The driver of the truck had no injuries reported.