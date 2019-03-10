Two injured in Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY - Two people had moderate injuries after a Saturday afternoon crash on Route B at Tanner Bridge Road.
According to a news release, the investigation revealed Alejandro Moreno-Arenos, of Jefferson City, entered the intersection traveling eastbound on a solid red light and drove into the path of Michael D. Schulte, of Iberia.
Police responded to the crash at 2:08 p.m.
Moreno-Arenos then continued going forward and ran off the left side of the roadway before coming to rest in a creek, police said.
The release said both cars were totaled in the crash.
Moreno-Arenos was transported by EMS to University Hospital. Schulte was transported by a private vehicle to St Mary's Hospital, officers said.
