Two Injured in Jet Ski Explosion Over the Weekend

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Two men were transported to the hospital Saturday after a jet ski exploded.

The 2002 Seadoo PWC blew up after the jet ski refused to start. A spark ignited engine fumes, causing the jet ski to explode according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.

Ronald Dodson, 60, received serious injuries from the explosion and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance. Blake Samskey, 19, had moderate injuries and was also taken to Lake Regional.

There have been three boating related accidents at the Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend.