Two injured in shooting near a Richmond Heights mall

RICHMOND HEIGHTS - Two people are hospitalized in stable condition and five people are in custody following a shooting near the upscale Galleria shopping mall in suburban St. Louis.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in Richmond Heights. Police closed part of the busy intersection near the mall for about 90 minutes during the investigation.

Just before the shooting, people were kicked out of the food court at the Galleria following a disturbance. Police say they're not sure if the disturbance was related to the shooting.